Wedding bells as Kirinyaga Governor, ANN WAIGURU, finds love, here is the man marrying her after secret ruracio(PHOTOs)

Saturday, February 23, 2019

-Kirinyaga Governor, Ann Waiguru, has finally found love after his first marriage with a Kiambu based pastor flopped.





The Kenyan DAILY POST has learnt that the sexy Governor, who was 0nce linked to a sexual affair with President Uhuru Kenyatta, held a secret ruracio on February 16, 2 days after Valentines day in Kirinyaga.





Only close friends and family members were invited to the ruracio and no photos were allowed.





The fiery Kirinyaga Governor is getting married to city lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo.





Waiganjo travelled to Kirinyaga last weekend to pay dowry for his new found love and all is set after the successful dowry paying ceremony.





Kamotho and Waiguru are both divorced.





Here are few photos from the ruracio.



Waiguru looking happy and all loved during the ruracio.













Waiguru's soon to be husband Kamotho Waiganjo during the ruracio.

















Some of the invited guests during the ruracio.