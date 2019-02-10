WAVINYA NDETI joins KALONZO and says UHURU should be allowed to vie for third term in office in 2022 – He is too young to retire!

Sunday February 10, 2019

-Machakos gubernatorial loser, Wavinya Ndeti, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta is too young to retire in 2022 and his term should be extended to 2027.





Commenting on social media on Saturday, Wavinya who is a close ally of Wiper Democratic Movement leader, Kalonzo Musyoka, said Uhuru’s term limit should be extended so that he can eliminate graft in the country.





On Friday, Kalonzo proposed for a constitutional amendment to allow Uhuru serve for third term in office.





Wavinya said that Kalonzo is right to recommend for a constitutional review since both leaders are young and time for their retirement is yet to come.





“ UHURU THIRD TERM @citizentvkenya.@skmusyoka @uhuru Kalonzo said, we need to change the constitution so that all Kenyans can have an opportunity to lead Kenya. If President seeks for any of the positions, he will support. He's still young. His party can front him if wish so. Democracy,” Wavinya wrote on Twitter.





The Wiper leader’s camp has surprisingly said that it has nothing against Uhuru being a president for more than one term.





Kalonzo said that the current Head of State has proven to be a good leader and giving him another term in office will not be a big deal for Kenyans who care about matters of development.



