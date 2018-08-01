Watch the awkward moment Ghanaian President NANA AKUFO-ADDO kissed his wife on the lips on live TV

, , , , 05:14

Friday, February 22, 2019 - Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is trending on social media over his awkward kiss on the lips of his wife on live TV.

The incident happened shortly after the President’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.

From the short video, President Akufo-Addo is seen initiating the kiss by getting closer to his wife but when the First Lady reciprocates by moving her lips towards him, he quickly ducks.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno