Watch the awkward moment Ghanaian President NANA AKUFO-ADDO kissed his wife on the lips on live TV

Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo is trending on social media over his awkward kiss on the lips of his wife on live TV.
The incident happened shortly after the President’s State of the Nation Address in Parliament on Thursday.
From the short video, President Akufo-Addo is seen initiating the kiss by getting closer to his wife but when the First Lady reciprocates by moving her lips towards him, he quickly ducks.
Watch the video below.
If you missed the Nana Addo and Rebecca kiss, here it is...😍😘#SONA2019 #SONAGhana pic.twitter.com/eNQL6CR4Nq— AL™ (@alfsarp) February 21, 2019
