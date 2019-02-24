Watalia kwa choo! See what UHURU has done to the woman and her son who rejected his free house gift? This should serve as a lesson

Saturday February 24, 2019 -Dennis Ngaruiya and his mother will have no one to blame but themselves after rejecting President Uhuru Kenyatta gift of a house.





This is after Uhuru gifted another needy family the house that Ngaruiya and his blame rejected for allegedly being too old with cracks on the wall.





Speaking to yesterday, Uhuru, through Nakuru North Deputy County Commissioner, Mutua Kisilu , revealed that the two-bedroom house will be handed over to a needy family of four.





Kisilu stated that they were tasked with identifying a family that would appreciate the house after it was turned down.





“We were instructed to profile three families from which one would be picked as the new owners. The lucky family is one of a man who has been living with his three disabled children at a local church,” explained Kisilu.





While declining the house, Ngaruiya his and mother, Damaris Wambui , who is a single mum from Nakuru, explained that the house did not befit the standard a gift from the Head of State while suggesting that a senior Government official might have shortchanged them.





