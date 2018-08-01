Was she on a date with a mpango wa kando? See how this LADY hid her face when cameras clicked in a Nairobi club (PHOTO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Photos 05:38
Friday, February 15, 2019 - This lady was forced to hide her face after cameras caught her unaware in a Nairobi club.
Perhaps she was on a date with a mpango wa kando.
The man posed for the cameras but the lady covered her face, indicating that she was on a date with a side dish.
Don’t trust these bitches.
The only woman you should trust is your mother.
