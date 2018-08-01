Was she on a date with a mpango wa kando? See how this LADY hid her face when cameras clicked in a Nairobi club (PHOTO)

, , , , 05:38


Friday, February 15, 2019 - This lady was forced to hide her face after cameras caught her unaware in a Nairobi club.

Perhaps she was on a date with a mpango wa kando.

The man posed for the cameras but the lady covered her face, indicating that she was on a date with a side dish.

Don’t trust these bitches.

The only woman you should trust is your mother.
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Nilisikia Bibi Akimwambia“Ouch,Hiyo Yako Imejikunja Kama Banana,Hii Ndio Tamu”,Nilisikia Ardhi Ipasuke Nizame

Kama kuna siku ningeuwa mtu,ingekuwa last month, I have never felt that in my entire life.Mimi siwezikosa gym and wanawake hunifuata kila ...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno