Wakora wa SONKO! Rogue City council askaris harass and arrest a boda-boda rider in a thuggish manner, MWANGI shares video.

Saturday, February 9, 2019-When Mike Sonko took over from Kidero, he promised to streamline the City Council Askaris who were operating with  a lot of impunity.

But the Governor was just giving empty talks because the askaris are still unleashing terror on city residents.

Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, shared a video of  council askaris harassing a boda-boda rider and arresting him in a thuggish manner.

These guys don’t even have uniform.

They look like thugs.

Watch video shared by Mwangi.


