Wakora wa SONKO! Rogue City council askaris harass and arrest a boda-boda rider in a thuggish manner, MWANGI shares video.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 00:25
Saturday, February 9, 2019-When Mike Sonko took over from Kidero, he promised to streamline the City Council Askaris who were operating with a lot of impunity.
But the Governor was just giving empty talks because the askaris are still unleashing terror on city residents.
Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, shared a video of council askaris harassing a boda-boda rider and arresting him in a thuggish manner.
These guys don’t even have uniform.
They look like thugs.
Watch video shared by Mwangi.
Governor @MikeSonko you can't run our city like this. A boda boda rider using University Way was jumped by your men in a thuggish manner. He was slapped, pushed, harrassed and arrested like a criminal. We aren't a gangster nation, we are a country with laws. #SemaUkweli pic.twitter.com/Ysd27BERZN— Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) February 8, 2019
The Kenyan DAILY POST