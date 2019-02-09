Wakora wa SONKO! Rogue City council askaris harass and arrest a boda-boda rider in a thuggish manner, MWANGI shares video.

Saturday, February 9, 2019

-When Mike Sonko took over from Kidero, he promised to streamline the City Council Askaris who were operating with a lot of impunity.





But the Governor was just giving empty talks because the askaris are still unleashing terror on city residents.





Renowned activist, Boniface Mwangi, shared a video of council askaris harassing a boda-boda rider and arresting him in a thuggish manner.





These guys don’t even have uniform.





They look like thugs.





Watch video shared by Mwangi.

pic.twitter.com/Ysd27BERZN Governor @MikeSonko you can't run our city like this. A boda boda rider using University Way was jumped by your men in a thuggish manner. He was slapped, pushed, harrassed and arrested like a criminal. We aren't a gangster nation, we are a country with laws. #SemaUkweli February 8, 2019



