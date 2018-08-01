WAIGURU shocks everybody as she reveals the lucky man who has been warming her bed for a while - All Kenyans were wrong on this one!

Monday February 25, 2019 - Kirinyaga County Governor, Anne Waiguru, has finally revealed the man who has been warming her bed.





In an interview with a local daily, Waiguru said she has been engaged to her boyfriend for ten years but they have not been thinking of formalizing their relationship.





However, on February 16th, 2019, Waiguru and renowned lawyer, Kamotho Waiganjo decided to make their secret relationship public.





The engagement took place at Lord Errol Hotel in Runda and was attended by some friends and few family members.





According to Waiguru, she did expect the engagement and that it came as a surprise because they had never talked about formalizing their relationship.





“I was completely surprised.”





“We had not been talking about formalizing our relationship so I did not expect it.”





“We had just come from holidays and were celebrating his birthday as we do with close friends every year ,” Waiguru said.





The two love birds are divorced from their previous marriages and have been seeing one another for the past 10 years.



