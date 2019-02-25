VIDEO! The man who was resurrected by controversial Zimbabwean PASTOR seriously works on food soon after coming back to life, EH!EH!Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Videos 07:42
The stage managed miracle has caused a lot of buzz in the interwebs but the funny part that will make your day is when the resurrected man seriously works on food soon after coming back to life as his wife looks on.
Brainwashed followers of the fake pastor make joyful noises and chant prayers as the “resurrected” man enjoys a plate of food.
Why is the man trembling though?, LOL!!!
Watch video.
