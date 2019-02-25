VIDEO! The man who was resurrected by controversial Zimbabwean PASTOR seriously works on food soon after coming back to life, EH!EH!

 Monday, February 25, 2019-Controversial Zimbabwean pastor, Alph Lukau, is the talk of social media after he posted videos and photos and claimed that he brought a dead man back to life.
The stage managed miracle has caused a lot of buzz in the interwebs but the funny part that will make your day is when the resurrected man seriously works on food soon after coming back to life as his wife looks on.

Brainwashed followers of the fake pastor make joyful noises and chant prayers as the “resurrected” man enjoys a plate of food.

Why  is the man trembling though?, LOL!!!

Watch video.

