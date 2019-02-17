Veteran Kenyan Rapper BAMBOO weds sexy Ugandan beauty in colorful ceremony(PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 17, 2019-

Veteran Kenyan rapper Simon Kimani better known as Bamboo tied the knot with his Ugandan fiancée, Erica, on Saturday, February 16 in Ruiru, Kiambu County.





Bamboo, who is known for his smash hit-Compe, has been flip-flopping between gospel and secular music until he met the Ugandan evangelist who is also a singer and the rest as they say is history.





The colorful wedding was graced by among others, his musical siblings, Sister Victoria Kimani and Brother Kimya Khalifa.





Taking to Instagram, Victoria Kimani wrote:









“What a Glorious Day!!! Please help me congratulate my big brother Bamboo and my new sister Erica on their wedding day!!”





See photos from the wedding below.



