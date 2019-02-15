VERA SIDIKA reminds OTILE BROWN what he’s missing as she parades her bare derriere on Instagram (LOOK)

Friday, February 15, 2019 - Kenyan socialite, Vera Sidika, has caused chaos on social media after she shared a raunchy photo giving men the perfect view of her famous ass.

The curvy lass left little to the imagination of men as she posed in very skimpy panties that did nothing to cover her modesty.

She captioned the photo:

“Looking like a valentine gift that needs to be unwrapped!

“Drop your favorite emoji ?

See the photo below.
