VERA SIDIKA hints her new man has a big Cassava unlike OTILE BROWN who had a toothpick “mjulubeng”.Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama 02:59
Monday, February 18, 2019-City socialite, Vera Sidika, has hinted that her new Senegalese boyfriend has a huge cassava.
Vera dumped her Kenyan ex-boyfriend Otile Brown and revealed that he has a tiny manhood that couldn’t satisfy her.
After dumping Otile, Vera has found a new man from Senegal.
She has been parading him on social media and calling him a complete meal.
One of Vera Sidika’s fans wanted to know whether the Senegalese man has something big in his pants and Vera responded back and hinted that the man has a big cassava.
This is how the conversation about Vera Sidika’s new man’s cassava went down.
The Kenyan DAILY POST