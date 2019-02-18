VERA SIDIKA hints her new man has a big Cassava unlike OTILE BROWN who had a toothpick “mjulubeng”.

Monday, February 18, 2019

-City socialite, Vera Sidika, has hinted that her new Senegalese boyfriend has a huge cassava.





Vera dumped her Kenyan ex-boyfriend Otile Brown and revealed that he has a tiny manhood that couldn’t satisfy her.





After dumping Otile, Vera has found a new man from Senegal.





She has been parading him on social media and calling him a complete meal.





One of Vera Sidika’s fans wanted to know whether the Senegalese man has something big in his pants and Vera responded back and hinted that the man has a big cassava.





This is how the conversation about Vera Sidika’s new man’s cassava went down.







