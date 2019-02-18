VERA SIDIKA hints her new man has a big Cassava unlike OTILE BROWN who had a toothpick “mjulubeng”.

, , , 02:59

Monday, February 18, 2019-City socialite, Vera Sidika, has hinted that her new Senegalese boyfriend has a huge cassava.
Vera dumped her Kenyan ex-boyfriend Otile Brown and revealed that he has a tiny manhood that couldn’t satisfy her.

After dumping Otile, Vera has found a new man from Senegal.

 She  has been parading  him on social media and calling him a complete meal.

One of Vera Sidika’s fans wanted to know whether the Senegalese  man has  something big in his pants and Vera responded back and  hinted that the man has a big cassava.

This is how the conversation about Vera Sidika’s new man’s cassava went down.




The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Aki wewee, usiwachilie, sukuma yote ndani - My wife told a strange man in our bedroom

Mimi, watu huniogopa, kwanza wanawake. Nawezalima mtu hadi aombe maji ya kunywa. Even my wife fears me, but I don’t know what happened tha...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno