Various Vacancies in the Packaging Industry in Kenya

Our Client, a key player in the packaging industry, seeks to fill the following vacancy:



After Sales Service Manager

The main purpose of this role is to manage service after the sale of machinery, and new installations.

The incumbent will be in charge of a team of technicians and machine operator and lead in ensuring client support and satisfaction.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills:

· A minimum of Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

· At least 8 years experience as an engineer with at least 3 years in leadership position

· Experience in managing an onsite and offsite team of engineers/technicians

· Able to develop and implement best ways of working ng including skills development; performance planning, monitoring and evaluation, team building and motivation among others





Finance Manager

The main purpose of this role is to manage the finance function and provide leadership to the finance and accounting team.

The role involves continuously developing/improving and implementing finance and accounting policies, controls and procedures and being responsible and accountable for all financial aspects of the business.

Qualifications, Experience & Skills:

· A minimum of Bachelors Degree in Business / Finance / Accounting; Registration with the relevant professional body

· At least 8 years experience in finance and accounting, with experience in developing and guiding a team

· Able to creatively design and propose effective and efficient solutions to various business processes





Sales Engineer

The main purpose of this role is to provide professional technical advice and solutions to clients’ packaging, marking and coding needs.

The role involves reviewing business machinery, needs, proposing solutions or opportunities for improvement and assisting clients to get the most effective and efficient solutions.

Qualifications, Experience, & Skills:

· A minimum of a Bachelors degree in Mechanical Engineering or equivalent

· At least 5 years experience in technical sales & marketing. Must be self driven and passionate

· Highly skilled and creative in offering technical solutions

· Excellent in customer service

How to Apply

Qualified and interested applicants to send their application and detailed CV, indicating current and expected remuneration to recruitment@amsol.co.ke, explicitly indicating the position in the email subject line, by latest Friday 22nd February 2019