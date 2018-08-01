Various Vacancies at PSASB, Kenya

Corporate Communication

GRADE ASB 4:

Job Ref: EHC/1191/19

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

Job Purpose:

Reporting to report to the CEO, the Principal Corporate Communication Officer will be in charge of developing public relations strategies, campaigns, and initiatives to improve public perception of the organization;

Responsibilities

· Overseeing the development and implementation of communications policies, strategies, plans and protocols;

· Preparing and publishing newsletters and other literature of the organization;

· Drafting speeches in liaison with CEO;

· Responding to information queries from media and the general public;

· Writing press releases;

· Developing and maintaining corporate image and logos;

· Providing technical advice to the organization on corporate communication; supervising social media outreach; and

· Overseeing the preparation of website content and updates.

Qualifications

· Must have served for a minimum cumulative period of five (5) years in communication and public relations or related field in a reputable organization two (2) years of which should be at a management position.

· Must be a holder of Bachelor’s degree in any of the following disciplines: communication, business management, political science, public administration, public relations, law, economics, or its equivalent qualifications from a recognized institution.

· Membership in good standing of a relevant professional body will be an added advantage.

· Must demonstrate professional competence in work performance and results.





HR & Administration Manager

GRADE ASB 3: Job Ref: EHC/1190/19

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Director, Training and Corporate Services, the Manager of Human Resources and Administration shall effectively manage the human resources function at the organization by ensuring optimal utilization of human capital resources, competitive talent attraction, formulation, and coordinating implementation of human resources and administration policies, regulations and procedures;

Responsibilities

· Curriculum development and design;

· Managing succession planning, continuous HR Audits to ensure staffing levels are achieved, developing competency framework for the staff and the general administration function.

Qualifications

· Must have served for a minimum cumulative period of five (5) years in HR and Administration function in a reputable organization two (2) years of which should be at a management position.

· Must be a holder of Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management or Human Resources Development or Business Administration (Human Resource Management option) or equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

· Must hold a post graduate diploma in Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Business/Public Administration or its equivalent qualification from a recognized Institution.

· Must be a member of the Institute of Human Resources Management in good standing.

· Having experience in talent acquisition, management & training consultancy with large consulting firms will be an added advantage.

· Must demonstrate professional competence in work performance and results.





Supply Chain Management Officer

GRADE ASB 4;

Job Ref: EHC/1192/19

Terms of Service: Permanent and pensionable

Job Purpose:

Reporting to the Director, Training and Corporate Services, the Principal Supply Chain Management Officer shall effectively be charged with overseeing development, implementation and review of policies, strategies, plans and programmes related to the organization’s supply chain management.

Qualifications

· Must have served for a minimum cumulative period of five (5) years in supply chain management or related field in a reputable organization two (2) years of which should be at a management position.

· Must be a holder of Bachelor’s degree in procurement or supplies management, logistics, or equivalent qualification from recognized institution;

· Must be a member in good standing of the Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM) or any other relevant professional body.

· Must be of proven integrity, transparency and accountability.

· Must demonstrate outstanding professional competence in supply chain management.

Candidates will be required to satisfy or initiate the process of complying with the requirements of Chapter six (6) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010 including:

· Certificate of good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID);

· Valid Tax Compliance Certificate from the Kenya revenue Authority (KRA);

· Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans Board (HELB);

· Clearance for the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC);

· Clearance from the Credit Reference Bureau (CRB)

How to Apply

Those fulfilling the requirements of the positions should submit their applications quoting the reference number of the vacancy on the envelope together with a detailed Curriculum Vitae and all relevant testimonials stating current position, current remuneration, expected salary, email address, telephone contacts to the following email address: recruitment@eaglehr.co.ke

For detailed information, please visit: www.eaglehr.co.ke and www.psasb.go.ke. Applications should be received by Tuesday 5th March 2019. Applicants should provide postal address, telephone and email contacts of three references. Eagle HR Consultants DOES NOT charge applicants any interview fee.

All hard copy applications to be addressed or delivered to:

Chief Executive Officer

Eagle HR Consultants Ltd

10th Floor Western Heights

P.O. Box 33929-00600

KARUNA RD, WESTLANDS