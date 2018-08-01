Vacancies in Lipa Later, Kenya

Job Title: Sales Agent – Kisumu

Company Information: Odyssey Capital is a consumer finance organization leveraging financial inclusion by allowing people to pay for otherwise unaffordable smart devices and other consumer items in affordable monthly instalments.

Our core product is Lipa Later (Pay later). To ensure our clients receive nothing short of a high-quality range of emerging and trending products, we continue to engage in partnerships with quality brands including but not limited to Samsung East Africa, Anisuma, Oppo Kenya, Infinix, Startimes, Jumia, Saruk, Tile and Carpets, House Wife’s Paradise.

If you are a hands-on team player with exceptional communication, interpersonal, negotiation and presentation skills, you could just be the one we are looking for.

Duties:

· Promoting our financial products / services to potential clients in partner stores

· Understanding our client’s needs

· Meeting sales targets

Skills, Interests and Qualities:

· Excellent communication and listening skills

· The ability to explain complex information clearly and simply

· Aggressive

· Good sales negotiation skills

· Determination and motivation to meet targets

· Discretion and a trustworthiness

· Accuracy and attention to detail

· A respect for private and confidential information.

· Your pleasant personality and good grooming will stand you in good stead

· Holders of Diplomas and Certificates from Tertiary institutions are encouraged to apply

· Experience in sales is preferred.

· Should have a good understanding of Micro Finance. Must be mature and demonstrate high levels of self-drive.

Remuneration: Our remuneration package is commission based.





Lipa Later is looking for a Credit Intern to join our Credit Team in Nairobi as soon as possible.

We are on the hunt for an intern who is eager to grow their professional repertoire by gaining some hand on experience.

Role Summary: The Credit Analyst Intern will assist in various projects and processes in the Credit Department and the Company at large. You will participate in training during the internship in which you will be pared with a seasoned Analyst who will train and provide knowledge and direction on departments operations.

This training program will expose you to our culture and provide you with a knowledge base to complete the essential duties and responsibilities throughout the internship.

Major duties will entail analysis of credit information on current and potential borrowers, prepare spreadsheets / reports with recommendations, analyzes financial information including financial statements and assist in periodic departmental reviews.

Required Skills:

· Bachelor’s degree recent graduate or current 4th year finalist majoring in Finance, Accounting, Economics, or other Business degree/certification/professional course.

· Advanced math skills/strong numerical skills; calculate interest, commissions, proportions, ratios and percentages.

· A high level of initiative, thoroughness, accuracy and organizational skills required.

· Computer Skills: Proficient in Microsoft programs (Excel, Word, PowerPoint);

· Ability to work on multiple projects simultaneously, managing time and resources to ensure work is completed efficiently and within established timeframes.

· Strong written, verbal and interpersonal skills; ability to maintain confidentiality of information, as appropriate.

· Ability to work well independently.

· Ability to plan and conduct special projects or assignments.