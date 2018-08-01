Vacancies in Jibu, Kenya

About Jibu



Founded in 2012, Jibu is a pioneering a powerful new model that provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to own businesses that ensure access to basic human necessities in underserved, emerging market communities. Jibu has scaled a network of locally owned, economically independent franchises/businesses that sell safe drinking water to their communities while offering life-changing training and employment to their staff.

Empowered by a belief in the ability of eye-to-eye partnership to unleash latent entrepreneurial talent, Jibu is transforming the challenge of addressing basic human needs into an expansive opportunity that allows thousands of young entrepreneurs to build lasting solutions, one neighborhood at a time. The company’s ultimate vision is to train, finance, and grow a network of co-invested business owners who will revolutionize the way critical resources participate in emerging markets. For additional information, please visit: http://jibuco.com/





Franchise Support Manager (2 Posts)

The Position

Jibu is looking for a dynamic leader for the Franchise Support Department. This person will be the key point of contact between the franchise business partners and JibuCo, support business partners in key business aspects such as business plan development, new store openings, staff training, new product launches, regularly review and advise franchisees on business performance as well as enforce compliance to franchise agreement.

Responsibilities

Develop a sustainable franchise businesses

· Be a Change Manager and transform the department in a target driven and sales centric team within JibuCo

· Own the development of the distribution strategy and implement it effectively across the network

· Advising franchisees on the critical business decisions to grow their business in a deliberate and methodical manner

· Facilitate communication within the franchise network to ensure flow of information and healthy collaboration between franchisees

· Identify and share best practices to improve overall performance of the network

· Study processes and procedures and suggest where system re-engineering is required

Franchise network expansion

· Build a pipeline of capable entrepreneurs with the potential to become franchisees

· Manage the vetting and selection process

· Lead new store openings and coordinate the build out process according to the desired opening timeline

· Ensure new stores are effectively delivering on targets

Brand standards enforcement

· Coordinate audits at franchises as well as agents such as resellers to ensure full compliance with brand standards

· Act as single point of contact for internal and external feedback about brand standard adherence

· Ensure franchises and agents understand the rationale for the Brand Standards and can convey them to their staff

Customer experience

· Ensure all franchisees and teams have been trained and are complying with Jibu customer experience standards

· Review customer feedback data to continuously improve Jibu’s customer experience philosophy

Training & capacity development

· Work closely with Jibu’s head of Training to develop first class training materials to build capacity of franchise teams

· Coordinate delivery of training to new and existing franchise teams

· Track franchise training needs and timely training delivery

Communication & information management

· Ensure all franchisees receive JibuCo communication regarding things like business strategy, promotions, process, and that system updates are shared and implemented at all franchisees in a timely manner

· Collect and maintain all franchise information; including impact tracking metrics

· Ensure all franchisee related queries are resolved

· Ensure 100% franchisee and staff participation in JibuCo meetings/ trainings

Project management

· Successfully manage rollout of new franchise interventions, including IT tools, processes and procedures, etc.

Management of department

· Manage a team of 4-5 direct reports, including but not limited to setting and tracking KPIs, leading the department, conducting regular meetings, regular reporting, etc.

Qualifications

· At least 3 years of account management experience

· At least 3 years of managerial experience, leading a department or team

· Sales distribution experience, ideally for an FMCG company

· Project management experience

· Experience in customer-facing roles

· Entrepreneurship/business background

· Experience delivering training and capacity building

· Strong understanding of retail operations and retail best practices

· Excellent interpersonal skills in order to build strong relationships with stakeholders and influence them

· Project management

· Excellent IT skills (Microsoft Office, especially Excel and Powerpoint)

· Strong business and analytical skills

· Strong communication and interpersonal skills

· Confident public speaker

· Open to travel within Uganda/Kenya/East Africa

Preferred Qualifications/Experience

· Bachelors/Diploma in relevant subject

· Advanced degree a plus

· Franchise experience a plus

· Experience with FMCG

· Knowledge of local languages

Note: This position is open only to Ugandan nationals or persons holding a valid work permit for Uganda or Kenya.

Compensation: Commensurate with experience.





Supply Chain & Logistics Associate

The Position

Jibu is looking for a dynamic Supply Chain & Logistics Associate. This person will be responsible for procurement, logistics, managing inbound production items, the warehouse and supply chain purchases, and dispatches to ensure Jibu franchisees maintain the necessary amount of inventory to operate their businesses.

Responsibilities

Procurement

· Generate product/service requirements

· Solicit quotations and evaluate price and quality

· Manage delivery and after-sale service

Logistics

· Build strong relationships with transporters, courier services, clearing agents, freight forwarders, and other logistics and transportation service providers

· Seek, evaluate and recommend logistics service providers with strong focus on price control

· Manage inbound and outbound production items, including international transport.

· Supervision of the clearing agent and first point of contact for customs

· Provide shipment forecast to transporters for road shipments

· Resolve logistical challenges arising from failure by internet and external stakeholders to meet expected deadline or performance benchmarks

· Report periodically on logistics activities and active shipments

Warehouse

· Warehouse stock controls

· Issue materials to franchisee and other departments

· Responsible for accuracy for production items and aging reports

Reporting and Support

· Provide clear reporting and accountability on all transactions following established processes

Required Qualifications/Experience

· Minimum 3 years of experience in logistics and procurement, with at least 1 year in managing warehouse operations

· Knowledge on KRA requirements and dispute resolution

· Knowledge of inbound logistics

· Experience using Microsoft Office, particularly Excel required

· Experience using QuickBooks

· Strong decision making and problem solving skills

· Excellent communication skills

· The ability to effectively juggle multiple priorities while meeting needs and deadlines

· Willingness to travel extensively throughout Nairobi

Preferred Qualifications/Experience

· Diploma/BSc. In Supply Chain/Accounting

· APICS CPIM/COPS

· Experience with FMCG

· Knowledge of local languages

Note: This position is open only to Kenyan nationals or persons holding a valid work permit for Kenya.

Compensation: Commensurate with experience.

