Vacancies in Jibu, Kenya

Founded in 2012, Jibu is a pioneering a powerful new model that provides opportunities for entrepreneurs to own businesses that ensure access to basic human necessities in underserved, emerging market communities. Jibu has scaled a network of locally owned, economically independent franchises/businesses that sell safe drinking water to their communities while offering life-changing training and employment to their staff.

Empowered by a belief in the ability of eye-to-eye partnership to unleash latent entrepreneurial talent, Jibu is transforming the challenge of addressing basic human needs into an expansive opportunity that allows thousands of young entrepreneurs to build lasting solutions, one neighborhood at a time. The company’s ultimate vision is to train, finance, and grow a network of co-invested business owners who will revolutionize the way critical resources participate in emerging markets. For additional information, please visit: http://jibuco.com/

Jibu is looking for a dynamic leader for the Franchise Support Department. This person will be the key point of contact between the franchise business partners and JibuCo, support business partners in key business aspects such as business plan development, new store openings, staff training, new product launches, regularly review and advise franchisees on business performance as well as enforce compliance to franchise agreement.

Jibu is looking for a dynamic Supply Chain & Logistics Associate. This person will be responsible for procurement, logistics, managing inbound production items, the warehouse and supply chain purchases, and dispatches to ensure Jibu franchisees maintain the necessary amount of inventory to operate their businesses.