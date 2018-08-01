Vacancies in Glacier Products Kenya

Glacier Products Ltd is a private company specializing in Ice creams, Chocolates and other food related products.



The Company has retail outlets in Nairobi and other major towns in Kenya.

To support the implementation of our business strategy we are looking for qualified individuals to join our dynamic team in the positions outlined below:

Maintenance Technician

(2 Positions)

Duties & Responsibilities

· Executing the preventive maintenance & condition monitoring schedule for all the machines and equipment

· Keeping machine and workspace clean, tidy and maintaining hygienic practises that support the company food safety programs.

· Taking daily records of Factory utilities i.e. Water, Power and Generator fuel / Run hours readings

· Maintain machine reliability documents and reports

· In liaison with Coordinator, preparing lists of required spares parts for Plant Machinery, machining and installations.

· Diagnosing faults and ensuring timely repairs of the factory machinery and equipment with minimal or No downtime.

· Participate actively in OSHA to ensure staff safety.

· Participate in FSMS and QMS maintenance by adhering to the set guidelines related to maintenance department.

· Training of machine operators on machine and equipment handling and maintenance.

· Ensure all internal and external tools, spares are properly managed and the production area is free of any extraneous matter as per FSMS standards.

· Participate in planning and supervision of new projects and installation.

· Conduct facility inspection as per FSMS, and work in liaison with the Maintenance Coordinator in filling the gaps.

· Any other maintenance work that may be assigned by the Maintenance coordinator.

· Operation and Maintenance of utility systems (Water, Steam, Compressed air, Electric Power, Drainages)

Required Knowledge, Skills and Experience

· Diploma or Certificate in Engineering (Electrical, Refrigeration or Mechanical)

· Have at least 2 years of experience in maintenance in manufacturing preferably an FMCG

· Good understanding of Automation and PLC Systems

· Hands on with good technical understanding of Basic engineering systems

· Have an understanding of HACCP or FSMS (ISO 22000:2005)

· Knowledgeable in OSHA.

· Can work with minimal supervision.

· Experience in refrigeration systems is an added advantage.





Maintenance Clerk / ETP Operator

Duties & Responsibilities

· Maintain all maintenance documents and reports

· Taking all daily maintenance records of Factory utilities i.e. Water, Power and Generator fuel / run hours readings.

· Monthly stock taking for spares and tools while maintaining minimum reorder levels.

· Operation and executing the preventive maintenance & condition monitoring schedule for ETP.

· Keeping the ETP workspace clean, tidy and maintaining hygienic practises that support the company food safety programs.

· In liaison with coordinator, preparing lists of required spares and chemicals for running of the ETP.

· Diagnosing faults and ensuring timely repairs of the ETP.

· Participate actively in OSHA to ensure staff safety.

· Participate in FSMS and QMS maintenance by adhering to the set guidelines related to maintenance department.

· Issuing of maintenance spares and tools.

· Any other maintenance work that may be assigned by the Maintenance coordinator.

· Operation and Maintenance of utility systems (Water, Steam, Compressed air, Electric Power, Drainages)

Required Knowledge, Skills and Experience

· Diploma or Certificate in Mechanical / Electrical engineering.

· Have experience in Machine Operations in manufacturing preferably an FMCG

· Hands on with good technical understanding of Basic engineering systems

· Have an understanding of HACCP or FSMS (ISO 22000:2005)

· Knowledgeable in OSHA.

· Can work with minimal supervision.





Vacancy: Sales Representative

To support the implementation of our business strategy we are looking for a qualified individual to join our dynamic team in the position of a Sales Representative, Nairobi and its environment.

Duties & Responsibilities

· Generate orders from customers to achieve set sales targets

· Adhering to recommended product mix at respective categories of outlets.

· New product listing

· Business development including recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing accounts

· Ensuring correct freezer position, size and maintenance/usage at outlets.

· Liaising with credit control department to ensure customer adhere to set trading terms.

· Address customer concerns and complaints and escalate issues as necessary

· Ensure proper maintenance of company assets (freezers)

· Follow up on payment from due accounts to ensure timely settlement

· Establish and maintain relationship with clients

· Conduct market intelligence and gathering feedback from customers

· Weekly and monthly reporting on account performance and important measures

· Ensuring set weekly/monthly sales targets are met and exceeded.

· Participating in events and promotions as advised by marketing department.

· Participating in MIT and PR activities.

· Any other special assigned duties.

Desired Education, Skills and Experience

· Diploma/ Degree in Sales & Marketing from a recognized institution

· Not less than 2 years’ Sales experience in FMCG industry

· Able to work under minimal supervision

· Good interpersonal skill

· Excellent verbal and written communication skills

· Good customer service and negotiation skills

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to recruitment@dairyland.co.ke on or before 25th February, 2019.