Vacancies in Glacier Products Kenya

Glacier Products Ltd is a private company specializing in Ice creams, Chocolates and other food related products.

The Company has retail outlets in Nairobi and other major towns in Kenya.

To support the implementation of our business strategy we are looking for qualified individuals to join our dynamic team in the positions outlined below:

Executing the preventive maintenance & condition monitoring schedule for all the machines and equipment

Keeping machine and workspace clean, tidy and maintaining hygienic practises that support the company food safety programs.

In liaison with Coordinator, preparing lists of required spares parts for Plant Machinery, machining and installations.

Diagnosing faults and ensuring timely repairs of the factory machinery and equipment with minimal or No downtime.

Participate in FSMS and QMS maintenance by adhering to the set guidelines related to maintenance department.

Training of machine operators on machine and equipment handling and maintenance.

Ensure all internal and external tools, spares are properly managed and the production area is free of any extraneous matter as per FSMS standards.

Participate in planning and supervision of new projects and installation.

Conduct facility inspection as per FSMS, and work in liaison with the Maintenance Coordinator in filling the gaps.

Any other maintenance work that may be assigned by the Maintenance coordinator.

Diploma or Certificate in Engineering (Electrical, Refrigeration or Mechanical)

Have at least 2 years of experience in maintenance in manufacturing preferably an FMCG

Hands on with good technical understanding of Basic engineering systems

Have an understanding of HACCP or FSMS (ISO 22000:2005)

Experience in refrigeration systems is an added advantage.

Taking all daily maintenance records of Factory utilities i.e. Water, Power and Generator fuel / run hours readings.

Monthly stock taking for spares and tools while maintaining minimum reorder levels.

Operation and executing the preventive maintenance & condition monitoring schedule for ETP.

Keeping the ETP workspace clean, tidy and maintaining hygienic practises that support the company food safety programs.

In liaison with coordinator, preparing lists of required spares and chemicals for running of the ETP.

Diagnosing faults and ensuring timely repairs of the ETP.

Participate in FSMS and QMS maintenance by adhering to the set guidelines related to maintenance department.

Any other maintenance work that may be assigned by the Maintenance coordinator.

Have experience in Machine Operations in manufacturing preferably an FMCG

Hands on with good technical understanding of Basic engineering systems

Have an understanding of HACCP or FSMS (ISO 22000:2005)

To support the implementation of our business strategy we are looking for a qualified individual to join our dynamic team in the position of a Sales Representative, Nairobi and its environment.

Adhering to recommended product mix at respective categories of outlets.

Business development including recruitment of new businesses and expansion of existing accounts

Liaising with credit control department to ensure customer adhere to set trading terms.

Address customer concerns and complaints and escalate issues as necessary

Follow up on payment from due accounts to ensure timely settlement

Weekly and monthly reporting on account performance and important measures

Participating in events and promotions as advised by marketing department.

Not less than 2 years’ Sales experience in FMCG industry

Able to work under minimal supervision

Interested candidates are invited to send their applications and detailed CV indicating current and expected salary to recruitment@dairyland.co.ke on or before 25th February, 2019.