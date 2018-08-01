Vacancies in Aga Khan Hospital, Kenya

The Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa is an institution of Aga Khan Health Services, Kenya which is an Agency of Aga Khan Development Network.



The hospital is part of an integrated health system that includes Hospitals and outreach health centers across East Africa.

AKHS is one of the most comprehensive private not-for-profit health care systems in the developing world.

The hospital seeks to recruit ideal candidates for the following positions:-

Project Assistant – AQCESS AKHM / EHEALTH

Job Summary: The overall purpose of the position is to support the Clinical Services Coordinator and the Project Manager in the implementation of the project – with key focus on EHealth programme, community level linkages with primary healthcare level, for improved Maternal, Newborn and Child Health in Kaloleni sub county, Kilifi County.

Key Responsibility Includes;

· Implement requisite ICT infrastructure with the various institutions to broadly achieve the objectives of E-learning, Tele-consultation and Tele-diagnostics.

· Responsible for implementing assigned project related activities at the community level related to the use of mobile phones (mHealth) to enhance access to MNCH services

· Work closely with the sub-county health team and the facility health managements and health workers in establishing and strengthening linkages between the MoH facilities level and the AKHS clinic in Kaloleni sub county-Kilifi County.

· Play a key role in strengthening the eHealth and mHealth action of the project-need analysis, implementation, set up and maintenance of the services and the equipment’s

· Support the establishing/strengthening of the community level structures to achieve project targeted health promotion indicators at the community level in collaboration with the project team and the MoH

· Planning and implementing capacity building/training related activities carried out by the project

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Minimum of Diploma / Higher Diploma in ICT or Social Development, Community Health and Development with ICT experience or any other relevant qualification.

· Minimum of three years’ experience in ICT.

· Knowledge of E-learning, Tele-consultation and Tele-diagnostics will be an added advantage

· Knowledge of the use of Excel spreadsheet, Microsoft word and Access





Clinical Nurse (Radiology)

The incumbent will be responsible for promoting and maintaining high standards of professional nursing care by providing quality services with special focus on assessment, planning, and care of patients who undergo diagnostic, interventional, and therapeutic procedures in the Radiology section to meet the needs of patients.

Required qualifications, attributes and experience

· Diploma in Community health Nursing (KRCHN)

· At least two years of experience in the Radiology or Diagnostic Section

· Certification in BLS or ACLS will be an added advantage

Application Procedure:

Candidates are invited to upload a CV and covering letter to recruitment.msa@akhskenya.org

Please indicate the position you are interested in on the subject line

Deadline of submitting application is on 28th February 2019

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.