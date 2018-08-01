Ushawahilala na Mwanamke Mnono Kama Mimi, Onja Usikie” Alimwambia Askari Nikisikia and I did This

Aki kukuliwa bibi ni uchungu sana.Mimi naumia lakini nilifanya kitendo nikafurahia kidogo.I am married with three children. I work as a Bursar in a school in Kericho and my wife works in Nairobi.





Siku za mwanzo nilikuwa nampenda bibi hadi nilikuwa namwachia pesa yote.She was also faithful to me and I knew we were destined to be together. But in 2016 December, my work as an accountant in Nairobi ended after one of the managers accused me of stealing Ksh 203, 000.I was sacked in a humiliating way.





My wife works as a teacher in South B.She is the one who provided for the family when I became jobless. But in 2017 March last year I got a job in Kericho as a bursar.Immediately I got the job I decided to leave my family in Nairobi as I hustle alone in Kericho.





Since March last year,I had been visiting my family twice a month. But last month, I received news from my neighbor that my wife is cheating on me.I didn’t want to confront her,I wanted to confirm myself.I told the neighbor,”please note the dates you spot the man and inform me”.





One afternoon,Richard(neighbor) told me he has seen a police officer entering my room.That time I was with my children in Kericho.I told him to give them time until 6pm in the evening.He called me at 6.10pm to inform me of the presence of the man.





Nilisikia kupasuka nilipojua ni askari.I wanted to take my phone and call my wife to ask her but I decided to go in person to Nairobi.That evening, I took my kids to my neighbor and started the journey to Nairobi.It took me four and half hours.





At exactly 11.30 pm I was at the gate.I After I arrived,I called the neighbor and told him to come for my rescue in case of anything.I tiptoed to the window and listened.That’s when I heard my wife ask the askari,” Ushawahilala na Mwanamke Mnono Kama Mimi,Onja Usikie”.Nilidhani maskio yangu ilikuwa inaota.Nikasongea karibu na ndio nikasikia kwa kitanda,pwachu pwachu pwachu.Bibi alkuwa anamwambia,aki inateleza vizuri!.I shouted as tears flew down my cheeks,”Leo kitaumana.I kicked the door and found myself in the sitting room.That’s when the askari came out threatening to kill me.I saw he was serious and ran to my neighbor.





Immediately I arrived at my neigbour’s house and received a call from the askari warning me against doing anything.Aliniambia atanipiga risasi.Nilikaaa kwa sofa nikilia nikijiuliza nilikosea mungu nini.Huku nikilia,niliona neighbor akicheka.He told me not to worry,that he has a solution.That’s when he gave me this number to call and tell the receiver my problems.The number is +254740637248





A person called Dr Mugwenu received and gave me an appointment.He told me to send him an email to this address: mugwenudoctors@gmail.com





I even checked their website www.mugwenudoctors.com . To confirm they were genuine.

After one week,I visited the doctor,who gave me some concoction.I went and put in my bedroom.Surprisingly,it didn’t take a week before I got a call from the askari that his private parts are enlarging and painful.My wife too told me she was unable to go to the toilet because her private parts had been blocked.I got a sigh of relieve.





I told the police,I need Ksh1 million in my account before I set you free.I am now rich.





