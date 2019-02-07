Undercover cop shares PHOTOs of the two thugs terrorizing Kenyans along Nairobi’s Haille Selassie Avenue in broad-daylight.

, , 09:53

Thursday, February 7, 2019-Dreaded under-c0ver cop, Hessy, has shared photos of two young thugs who have been terrorizing Nairobi residents in traffic jams along Haille Sellasie Avenue.

The thugs snatch phones from motorists who are stuck in traffic jams  in  broad-daylight and then escape in between the cars.

Anti-mugging squad within CBD should act fast and wipe out these boys.

This is what Hessy posted.








The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Caught My Wife Having Sex With My Best Friend! Here Is What I Did

When you are heartbroken, everything around you is a stark reminder of your loved one who is no longer there with you. You start to wonder...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno