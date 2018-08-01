Unbelievable! See how the pilot of the plane that crashed in Londiani in Kericho killing 5 saved rescuers seconds before he died - R.I.P hero

Friday February 15, 2019 - The pilot of an ill-fated plane that crashed and killed five people in Londiani, Kericho County, on Wednesday, was keen to save rescuers at the scene moments before his death.





According to eye witnesses, Kevin Mwanza Mutava , who was the pilot of the Cessna 206 registration 5Y-BSE that crashed in a private farm in Londiani, directed his would-be-rescuers to steer away from the wreckage, warning that it could explode.





“The pilot was stuck in the wreckage but he was still alive although badly injured. He told us to keep off, saying the plane could explode into flames.”





"We, however, tried to remove them but they succumbed to their injuries while still trapped in their seats,” said Josephat Kimutai , a tractor driver, who was among the first at the scene of the crash and who owes his life to the brave pilot.





He recounted how Mwanza was seen waving his hands to scatter the students who had now come out to watch the plane before he crash-landed.





Many who witnessed the incident referred the pilot as their hero because the crash could have killed many.



