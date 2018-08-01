UHURU’s corruption fight is cosmetic and will achieve nothing - The moment he will arrest Judges and Governors is when we will take him serious

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Renowned city lawyer, Ahmednasir Abdullahi, has poured cold water on the ongoing corruption purge saying it is cosmetic.





Appearing on Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Wednesday evening, Ahmednasir said he has credible information from the Judiciary that those who have been arrested over corruption will be freed before the year.





He said if Uhuru is serious about corruption, he should start arresting Judges and Magistrates who are bribed with millions by Kenyans daily.





He also said that all the 47 Governors should be investigated since they are looting their Counties as if there is no tomorrow.

Ahmednasir spoke hours after detectives from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) arrested Samburu Governor Moses Lenolkulal over the misappropriation of Sh 2 billion.





EACC said their investigation had exposed gross financial misappropriation, conflict of interest and embezzlement of funds in an organised and systematic pattern involving County officials working in different departments.





“The arrests are in furtherance of investigations that the commission has been carrying out which have revealed that the county has lost over Sh2 billion in the past four years,” said the commission’s CEO, Twalib Mbarak.



