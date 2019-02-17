UHURU/RUTO’s move to use Mombasa Port as collateral to secure a loan from China comes back to haunt them-See what is happening?

Sunday February 17, 2019 -The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy William Ruto’s decision to use Mombasa Port as collateral for the Chinese loan is proving to be a bad idea.





This is after China threatened to take over the port if the Kenyan Government fails to Kshs227 billion it took from China Exim Bank.





Already, National Assembly Public Investment Committee has indicated that there would be thorough investigations as to why and how the agreement was signed in the first place.





“We want to know how the agreement was signed and on what basis and how much has already been paid,” said the committee chair Abdullswamad Nassir.





The committee and the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) management team will meet to discuss the details surrounding the loan.





MPs have vowed never to allow Mombasa Port to be taken over by China for whatever reason.





The Government borrowed the money to build the Standard Gauge Railways.





The Kenyan DAILY POST











