UHURU, you will be on your own if you dare support Raila’s referendum to neutralise RUTO’s powers-NGUNJIRI and SANKOK declares

Sunday February 10, 2019 -Bahati MP, Kimani Ngunjiri, and his nominated counterpart, David Ole Sankok, have differed with the President Uhuru Kenyatta on looming referendum which is being spearheaded by Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga.





Speaking on the matters the two leaders said they will only support the referendum if it addresses issues of reducing the number of political and Executive posts; otherwise Uhuru will be on his own.





Sankok further said that he is ready to lose his nominated seat because there is an inconsiderable number of them in the current Government.





Nonetheless, Ngunjiri and Sankok supported the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga.

Ngunjiri asked the President not to be angry with him and others who have not been vocal in supporting the peace deal.

On his part, Sankok said the spirit of the handshake is supported so long as it will not halt Jubilee’s Big Four Agenda.

