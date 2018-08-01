UHURU will drop RAILA ODINGA like a hot potato – MIGUNA MIGUNA says the divorce will be a very bitter one and LUOs will suffer the most

Monday February 25, 2019 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has said the political relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, will not go far and predicted a bitter fallout in the coming days.





According to Miguna, who is spending cold winters in Canada, there is no unity between the two leaders as they have always claimed.





He said the decision of the duo to work together is only a publicity stunt but in reality, Raila has no say in the government.





Miguna also said that the Luo community will suffer the most after Raila and Uhuru end their friendship.

Miguna added that Raila thought he was in former President Mwai Kibaki and Daniel Arap Moi’s Government but in reality, he wasn’t anywhere close.





“The so-called "unity" between Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga resembles what his father, Jaramogi, thought that he had with Jomo Kenyatta in 1962; and what Raila thought he had with Moi in 1998 and Kibaki in 2002. It will end very badly, especially for Luos, as it did before,” Miguna said.





Since March last year, Uhuru and Raila Odinga have been working together and there is a great chemistry between the two former political protagonists.



