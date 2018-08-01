UHURU should order the arrest of his men who stole Sh 7 billion, we told him long ago and no one has been arrested – SHAME on Jubilee thieves

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - A vocal Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP has urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to order the arrest of his men who are linked to the collapse of the Sh 7 billion Kulalu- Galana project.





In interview with a local daily, Mvita MP, Abdulswamad Nassir, said Uhuru’s men have turned mega projects into cash cows at the expense of Kenyans who are yearning for services.





Abdulswamad, who is also the Chairman of the National Assembly’s Public Investment Committee (PIC) said Cabinet Secretaries and Principals Secretaries are stealing billions daily and the President is doing nothing about that.





“Kenyans are not getting value for their taxes and it's a shame some individuals have benefited from kickbacks from some companies [supposed to build dams, irrigation] while Kenyans go thirsty and hungry,” Abdulswamad said.





He said it is painful to see some individuals mentioned in Kulalu-Galana scandal walking free yet they should be rotting in prison.





“It is a criminal act when you see the Sh7 billion Kulalu-Galana collapsing and no one is taking responsibility.”





“Such projects were meant to be a game changer in our economy but they have all gone into waste and, mind you, we borrowed money for these projects,” he said.





He concluded by urging President Kenyatta to walk the talk and ensure his friends who are mentioned in mega looting of taxpayers’ money are arrested and jailed.





“President Uhuru Kenyatta should not buy time anymore but act against his officers mentioned extensively in scandals,” he noted.



