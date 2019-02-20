UHURU should be ashamed and has no moral authority of ordering nurses to resume work – PANYAKO says and urges him to bring MIGUNA MIGUNA first

Wednesday February 20, 2019-

Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) Secretary General, Seth Panyako, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta has no moral authority of ordering nurses to resume back to work.





In an interview with Citizen TV on Tuesday evening, Panyako also rubbished Uhuru's demand that the striking nurses respect a court order directing them to resume work.





Panyako said Uhuru should be ashamed to speak on that matter after his leadership defied several court orders ordering for the return of deported lawyer Miguna Miguna to Kenya.





“If we were a country governed by the rule of law then Miguna would have been in the country. He is Kenyan. Let Uhuru bring him back," said the firebrand leader.





Miguna was exiled to Canada early last year, only days after his involvement in the mock presidential coronation of opposition leader Raila Odinga on January 30 2018.





The government has since defied about 15 court orders given in his favour, with the immigration department declaring him a foreigner who has to reapply for his citizenship.



