UHURU leaves some people in tears as he finally declares his stand on the proposed referendum - Like it or not, this is what will happen

Friday February 22, 2019 - President Uhuru has publicly admitted that a referendum is on the way as the nation seeks to embrace a more inclusive model of leadership and governance.





Addressing Gusii leaders at Kisii High School on Wednesday, in a tour that saw him launch health development projects in the County, Uhuru said there was need to expand the Executive to include everybody so that no community will feel left out of the Government of the day.





According to Uhuru, the constitutional changes are inevitable in order to bring forth a system that will see all Kenyans included in the decision-making table.





The Head of State confessed that this is one of the reasons that contributed to the March 9, 2018 truce with Opposition Leader, Raila Odinga, who is leading the push.

“We have to look into the structure of our Government so that we can ensure no Kenyan feels left out.”





"We all have good plans for our country, but we must have inclusivity because that is what will take us to the next level of development,” Uhuru said.





The President’s admission now leaves Deputy President William Ruto with a rotten egg on the face considering that he has been constantly opposing the plebiscite from the onset.



