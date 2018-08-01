UHURU leading by example as he shows RUTO how it is done - See what he told him and his supporters in Kisii over their early 2022 campaigns?

Thursday February 21, 2019 - President Uhuru Kenyatta appears to be leading by example in his trip to Kisii County after he told politicians that the trip had nothing to do with the 2022 politics.





Speaking in Kisii School on Wednesday during the meeting with leaders drawn from Kisii and Nyamira Counties, Uhuru said his trip was based on development and not politics.





"I have not come to Kisii to play politics but, bring development to our people.”





“Any politicians intending to link this visit to politics should shut his or her mouth," Uhuru said.





He urged Gusii leaders to shun divisive politics and focus on development.





"Elected leaders from Gusii region should put all their energies on development for the sake of improving the lives of the electorates.”





“It is shameful for leaders to continue politicking without tangible development," he added.





This comes even as the President has put those engaged in early 2022 campaigns on notice, warning them of dire consequences.





At the same time, the Head of State said his Government will not sideline any region in matters development.





"My Government is focused to ensure all corners of this country are developed. I don't wish to leave a bad legacy in 2022,” he said.



