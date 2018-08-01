UHURU KENYATTA is bribed in cash and in advance – BONIFACE MWANGI reveals and exposes more of NAUSHAD MERALI’s dirt

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Renowned human rights crusader, Boniface Mwangi, has said Sameer Group chairman, Naushad Merali, was conned Sh 80 million because he is among rogue businessmen who always bribe to win Government tenders.





On Monday, seven people were arraigned in court for conning Merali Sh 80 million using the name of President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The seven reportedly used mobile number 0722 208842 to call Merali asking him to facilitate the release of the money for the purchase of land, while mimicking the voice of Uhuru Kenyatta.





They pretended the call was from State House in Nairobi.





However, according to Mwangi, the seven conned Merali because he is among evil Kenyans who give huge bribes to be awarded Government tenders.





Mwangi also said Merali exposed Uhuru Kenyatta indirectly as among many senior Government officers who are bribed in cash and in advance.





He also asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to reveal the name of the bank that allowed that huge amount of money to be withdrawn.





“ Fake President @UKenyatta' cons businessman Sh80 million - Police. It's possible the conned businesman has bribed for tenders before, he knew politicians like Uhuru are bribed cash & in advance. Which bank allowed him to withdraw that much as hard cash?” Mwangi asked on Friday.



