UHURU is a pace setter indeed! See his project that is being copied all over the world? Believe it or not, countries are running to Kenya to learn

Wednesday February 20, 2019 -President Uhuru Kenyatta 's Inua Jamii project is reportedly now a case study in over eight countries.





This is according to Labour and Social Protection CS, Ukur Yatani , who hailed the country's cash transfer program as a huge success.





Yatani indicated that there have been benchmarking missions by Bangladesh, Lesotho, Indonesia, India, Ethiopia, Malawi, Uganda and Tanzania with China reportedly sending a letter requesting an opportunity to review Kenya's Inua Jamii program with an aim of implementing it.





" Inua Jamii program is one of the flashy programs under the social pillar of Vision 2030," CS Yatani stated.





Beneficiaries of the program get a monthly Ksh 2,000 stipend with the national payment program mostly targeting persons aged 70 years and above as well as vulnerable children.





The project's milestones include cash transfer to 350,000 vulnerable children and orphans, 833,000 elderly person, and 47,000 persons with severe disabilities .





The Kenyan DAILY POST















