UHURU has no right to wage against Somalia over disputed oil blocks-Fiery lawyer, MIGUNA MIGUNA, now reignites Migingo Island issue

Monday February 18, 2019

-Fiery lawyer, Miguna Miguna, has reignited the debate on the rightful owner of the disputed Migingo Island on Lake Victoria which President Uhuru Kenyatta has left in the hands of his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni.





This follows the frosty relationship between Kenya and Somalia

According to Miguna, President Uhuru Kenyatta has no moral authority to wage war against Somalia yet Uganda has taken over Migingo Island which squarely lies in Kenyan territory.

He said Kenyans are being mistreated and even killed at the Island that belongs to Kenya every other day, but the Government has not been responding towards the same.





“Migingo Island has been occupied by Ugandan soldiers and police for more than 5 years. Many Kenyans who eke out a living on Migingo Island have been killed, tortured, harassed and humiliated. Yet Uhuru Kenyatta has never cut off diplomatic ties with Kaguta Museveni and yet cutting off relations with Somalia over a disputed blocks,” he Tweeted.





He asked Uhuru and Deputy William Ruto to stop fighting imaginary enemies like Somalia and start fighting the real enemies.





“Despots have used war or imaginary threats from foreigners as diversionary tactics in order to buy time or avoid dealing with real and concrete domestic issues such as election frauds, high unemployment, poverty, corruption, tribalism and human rights abuses,” he claimed.





The Kenyan DAILY POST





over the disputed oil blocks which Somalia has allegedly auctioned without informing Kenya.