UHURU and RAILA’s handshake may be over because of mega corruption in the Government - See what his PA said and left many speechless

Tuesday February 26, 2019 - Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Communication Director, Philip Etale, has joined other Kenyans in castigating Uhuru/ Ruto’s Government over unparalleled levels of corruption.





Although President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, have been claiming that the war on graft is on, billions of taxpayers’ money is stolen daily and nobody is arrested or taken to court.





Even if those State officers are arrested, they manoeuvre around the corrupt Judiciary and they are released on a meagre bail than the money that they have stolen.





Etale, who also doubles as Raila Odinga’s Personal Assistant, has added his voice and said corruption in the country has reached a new level and is only benefiting a few .





“ Corruption in Kenya has gone beyond the skies. It is becoming our daily cup of tea, but benefiting just the chosen few. Perhaps they are the most blessed lot in our society. Everyday we have a story about missing BILLIONS yet Kenyans continue to suffer in suffocation,” Etale stated on Tuesday.



