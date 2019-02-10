UHURU and RAILA want to re-introduce dictatorship using referendum – veteran politician KOIGI WAMWERE says and urges Kenyans to reject it

Sunday February 10,2019-

Former Subukia MP , Koigi Wamwere, has urged Kenyans to reject the proposed referendum saying it is plan of President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance ( NASA )leader , Raila Odinga, of re-introducing dictatorship in Kenya.





Speaking on Sauti ya Mwananchi Radio's Cheche Show Saturday evening, Koigi said the intended changes on the constitution are meant to establish dictatorship in Kenya.





"We cannot always be changing laws to suit a group of people. If that's the direction we will take then we might land into dictatorship," Koigi said.





He also took issue with the proposal to expand the executive to include among others, a Prime Ministerial slot and two deputies.





"We cannot all be in government. Let's not introduce laws that will harm us in the future," he said.





Koigi merged his Chama Cha Mwananchi party with the ruling Jubilee Party in the run up to the 2017 polls but later fell out with the party after losing out in the Nakuru senatorial primaries.





He went ahead to join Raila's ODM party and he was again thrashed by Jubilee’sLee Kinyanjui.





