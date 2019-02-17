Ugandan singer JOSE CHAMELEONE buys embittered wife, DANIELLA, Sh20 million house in the US (PHOTOs)

Sunday, February 17, 2019-

Legendary Ugandan singer Joseph Mayanja, popularly known as Jose Chameleon, is pulling all stops to save his failing marriage.





This is after the Leon Island Music guru splashed a cool $200,000 (Sh20M) to buy a house for his wife Daniella in Atlanta, Georgia.





The singer’s brother Humphrey Mayanja confirmed the news after he shared the photos of the house on social media with the caption.





“Congratulations Jose Chameleone.. proud of brother’’





The post was accompanied by photos of a seemingly happy Chameleon, Daniella and one of their children, outside a house covered by snow.





The couple have had issues in recent times with Daniella even filing for divorce and accusing the ‘Valu Valu’ hit-maker and her husband of eight years of cruelty.





Last year, Chameleon shocked his fans when he wrote on social media that his marriage with Daniella was over and that he was now ‘single but not searching’.





Daniella and their five kids have since relocated to the US and Chameleon bought the house for her in order to woo he back.





See photos below.



