Two Jubilee MPs claim their lives are in danger for supporting RUTO’s Presidential bid in 2022! Even the one who had a SEX SCANDAL in Kericho

Friday February 15, 2019 - Two vocal Jubilee Party MPs have claimed that their lives are in danger for reportedly supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s Presidential bid in 2022.





Kiminini MP, Didmus Baraza, and Laikipia Woman Representative, Catherine Waruguru, said that they have been receiving threats of various forms ranging from SMS to emails.





Addressing a Press Conference at Parliament Buildings on Thursday, the two MPs asked the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to investigate the threats and arrest those behind them.





Barasa said he received an email from an anonymous person who warned him that she will come for his head and other body parts “if he doesn’t disengage from campaigns for DP Ruto”.





The first-time MP said he has written to Speaker Justin Muturi for additional security saying the situation “will not stop him from working for the hustler nation.”





On her part, Waruguru blamed criminal elements in her County for her woes.





This was after thugs raided her office and stole computers.





She said that the police in Nanyuki, despite having leads, are yet to arrest a single suspect over the incident.





Waruguru accused a senior County official of threatening her verbally.





“The official promised to teach me a lesson because of our ideological differences.” she said.



