Trouble for UHURU and RAILA as MIGUNA MIGUNA finally announces his grand return to Kenya - To bring JKIA to a standstill as he jets in

Friday February 15, 2019 - Exiled lawyer and National Resistance Movement (NRM) self declared general, Miguna Miguna, has announced his return to Kenya, throwing security apparatus into a spin once again.





In a post on social media, Miguna assured his followers that he would return to Kenya in April 2019 based on a court order issued by Milimani Law Courts in February 2018.





"Pursuant to rights vested upon me by God, my mother, the Constitution of Kenya 2010, all applicable laws and orders issued by Justices Mwita, Kimaru, Odunga, Aburili and Wakiaga, I hereby announce that I will return in April 2019 on a date to be announced," he said.

Since his unceremonious deportation to Canada, Miguna has been on fire bashing President Uhuru Kenyatta and NASA leader, Raila Odinga, from right, left and center and one wonders if indeed they will allow him back in the country after what he has done.





His previous attempt to get back to Kenya failed after he was detained at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) upon his arrival from Canada and he was deported back from where he came from.



