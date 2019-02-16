Trending video! Drunk Kenyan Woman sings and praises her private parts , this shit is crazy (WATCH).

, , , , , 05:24

Saturday, February 16, 2019-This drunk Kenyan woman is trending in the inter-webs after she posted a crazy video praising “Nunus”.

The intoxicated woman praised the  vital  private part as her  friends laughed and recorded the crazy moment.

She is very naughty and crazy.

Watch the trending video.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband has b...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno