TONY GACHOKA was an embarrassment to KTN when he interviewed RAILA, he kept giggling like a fool – JEFF KOINANGE is the king of the game

Thursday February 21, 2019 - Renowned social media crusader, Robert Alai, has torn into National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga's interview with Tony Gachoka saying it was an embarrassment.





On Wednesday evening, Gachoka, who is KTN’s Pointblank host, interviewed Raila Odinga on a number of issues facing Kenya.





During the interview that lasted more than one hour, Gachoka cheapened the whole conversation with incessant giggles, stutters and fumbling like a cartoon.





He appeared out of place, tactless, uninteresting and reduced the show to something a kin to bar talk.





KTN was hoping to introduce a show that will beat Jeff Koinange Live (JKL) on Citizen TV but as it appears Jeff is still the undisputed king of the game.





Here is what Robert Alai wrote.





“Tony Gachoka is massaging Raila's ego with pretty subtle praises. Let me switch to #JKL,” Alai wrote.



“Tony Gachoka is drunk? Giggling at everything like a fool. Raila is getting bored with the flattery,” Alai added.



