Toa hiyo shetani hapo! PAUL KOBIA tells UHURU to sack CBK Governor, PATRICK NJOROGE, and insults him badly(VIDEO).

Wednesday, February 20, 2019-City businessman and struggling politician, Paul Kobia, has once again launched a scathing attack on Central Bank Governor, Patrick Njoroge.

Kobia claims Njoroge’s new stringent laws on banking have dealt many businessmen a major blow.

The controversial businessman, who is one of the masterminds of gold-scams in the Country, claims he has been blocked from transacting millions of shillings in the bank following Njoroge’s stringent laws on banking.

According to Kobia, money is not circulating because of Njoroge’s stupidity.

He insulted the CBK Governor  badly calling him a shetani and told President Uhuru Kenyatta to sack him.

Watch this video.     

          
