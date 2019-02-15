To hell with the traditional suit and white gown, this couple’s unique wedding outfit has wowed many (PHOTOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Lifestyle, Photos 04:27
Friday, February 15, 2019 - This couple decided to ditch the traditional suit and white gown for something unique for their wedding and they have become an internet sensation.
Their unique outfits have wowed netizens and the photos are going viral on social media.
While the guy looks sharp, the bride looks like a five course meal in her outfit that accentuates her amazing curves.
Check out the photos below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST