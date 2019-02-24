Thugs now robbing women off their expensive weaves (Watch VIDEOs)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Gossip and Drama, Videos 05:26
- Videos have emerged showing thugs snatching expensive weaves from women in traffic jams.
Others rob the women off their pricey human hairs whose prices run into hundreds of thousands at gun point.
The videos were taken in South Africa but soon, you will see the same happening in Kenya as the cost of living and joblessness among Kenyan youths go up.
Here are the trending videos.
The Kenyan DAILY POST