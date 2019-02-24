Thugs now robbing women off their expensive weaves (Watch VIDEOs)

, , , , 05:26

Monday, February 25, 2019 - Videos have emerged showing thugs snatching expensive weaves from women in traffic jams.

Others rob the women off their pricey human hairs whose prices run into hundreds of thousands at gun point.

The videos were taken in South Africa but soon, you will see the same happening in Kenya as the cost of living and joblessness among Kenyan youths go up.

Here are the trending videos.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Check out our tips on Arsenal vs Bate and 10 Europa League games played today with 90% success rate.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 - The Gunners head into the second leg of their Europa League last-32 tie with Bate Borisov needing to overtu...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno