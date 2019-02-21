Three reasons why you are still my TEN over TEN - Bahati pours his heart out to under fire wife, DIANA MARUA.

Thursday, February 21, 2019 -

Beleaguered Gospel singer, Bahati, has professed his undying love for his under fire wife, Diana Marua.





Diana has been a subject of intense criticism on social media for her perceived role in the messy fall out between Bahati and Mr. Seed.





She has been subjected to all manner of hate on Instagram and her hubby, Bahati, has taken to Instagram to reassure her amid the backlash.









He penned a heartwarming message to Diana where he listed three reasons why she’s still his 10/10





Read the post below.



