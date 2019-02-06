This video was captured in the streets of Nigeria, these Oga guys are just crazy and special creatures (VIDEO)Editor's Choice, Entertainment News, Featured Articles, Forum and discussion, Gossip and Drama, Videos 07:04
Friday, February 8, 2019-Nigerians are just special creatures.
They have so much confidence that enables them to do crazy things.
This man was spotted in the streets of Lagos enjoying his food on a moving bus like a real boss.
This video will just make your day.
Watch it and feel free to share with your friends to brighten their moods too.
