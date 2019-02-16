This sexy SLAY QUEEN announced she is single but the response she got may force her to quit social media, EH!EH!

, , , , , 06:02

Saturday, February 16, 2019-It’s never a dull day on social media, especially twitter, where people of different characters and behaviours are found.

This sexy slay queen announced she is single but the response she got from some guy will make you laugh and at the same time pity her.

She was roasted alive.

See the funny tweet.


The Kenyan DAILY POST

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

Hakuna kitu mbaya kama mwanaume wa kuleta mwanamke kwa nyumba yako

I have been married for 11 years. We have 3 children and my last born is 4 months old. Ever since the day we got married, my husband has b...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno