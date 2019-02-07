This randy guy was frisking LADIES outside a club but he went too far-this is wrong? (WATCH)

Thursday, February 07, 2019-

This video of a randy guy searching ladies at the entrance of what looks like a club has left tongues wagging.





Normally, men are not allowed to search ladies and vice versa but sometimes it happens like in this video.





However, this guy seemed to go overboard and got touchy touchy much to the discomfort of some women.





Some of the ladies were almost naked and didn’t warrant a search but the guy still insisted on searching them.





Watch the video below.



