This randy guy was frisking LADIES outside a club but he went too far-this is wrong? (WATCH)

, , 09:53

Thursday, February 07, 2019- This video of a randy guy searching ladies at the entrance of what looks like a club has left tongues wagging.

Normally, men are not allowed to search ladies and vice versa but sometimes it happens like in this video.

However, this guy seemed to go overboard and got touchy touchy much to the discomfort of some women.

Some of the ladies were almost naked and didn’t warrant a search but the guy still insisted on searching them.

Watch the video below.


The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

Loading...
Loading...

I Caught My Wife Having Sex With My Best Friend! Here Is What I Did

When you are heartbroken, everything around you is a stark reminder of your loved one who is no longer there with you. You start to wonder...

Contact Us

Name

Email *

Message *

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno