This post by PETER ODUOR about church girls is so true, give some a chance and they will show you kamasutra in bed.

By Peter Odour





Most people think church ladies are conservative and tame, no. There are those ladies, who are super religious, but they are also bad and kinky as shit. They are sexually liberated and crazy in the sack, and when they are not chairing the church youth wing meeting, they will do things to you that you can't speak about in daylight.





They are beautiful, hold a degree and a masters, or is an advocate or is a PR chick.





Right now they are in church, in grey heels, with a black skir t that touches their knee and has a whisper of a slit, and a white top, slightly body hugging, wide playful eyes and a moderately powdered face, looking more innocent than the virgin Marry.



God bless you lady, God fucking bless you.



