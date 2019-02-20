This photo of a journalist kneeling to interview Uganda President MUSEVENI’s son has left people talking (LOOK)

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

- A photo of a Ugandan journalist kneeling with a mic in hand while interviewing President Museveni’s son, Lieutenant General Muhoozi Kainerugaba has set tongues wagging.





The incident happened at an event where Muhoozi and 65 other officers of the Ugandan Army, who were recently promoted, got decorated.





After the ceremony, Muhoozi, who is being groomed as a possible successor to his father, officially became a Lieutenant General.





Meanwhile, Central Executive Committee of Uganda’s ruling party NRM, has resolved that President Museveni, who has been in power for 33 years, be its unopposed candidate in 2021 polls when he seeks an 8th term.





Museveni, 74, is the longest-ruling leader ever in East, Central & Horn of Africa who isn’t a monarch.





See the photo below.



