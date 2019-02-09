This photo is going viral on social media for obvious reasons-Do you see anything wrong here (LOOK)

Saturday, February 09, 2019- This photo of a beautiful lady nursing her adorable baby while taking a dump in the loo has set tongues wagging.





From the photo, the lady is seated doing her business while the baby feeds.





The photo has divided opinion among netizens with some using the situation to point out what mothers go through to bring up kids while others reckon it is not right at all.





Do you see anything wrong?





Check out the photo below





The Kenyan DAILY POST.



