This LADY is among the hottest cops in Kasarani Police Station, she is called Cop LIZZY (PHOTOs).

Monday, February 25, 2019 - Kasarani police station is infamous for corrupt and brutal cops who take the law into their own hands but today we are going to appreciate a beautiful cop from there called Lizzy.





Lizzy is among the hottest and coolest cops at the station.





She welcomes everyone with a charming smile and does her job with a lot of professionalism.





She is not like her other colleagues at the infamous police station.





Let’s just appreciate her beauty.



