This is a year of change and we must hold a referendum in 2019! If you stand in our way, you will be sorry - RAILA now tells RUTO point blank

Friday February 15, 2019 - NASA Leader, Raila Odinga, met with student leaders from various universities yesterday at his Capitol Hill offices where he gave them an assurance that the referendum which Kenyans have anxiously been waiting for will happen this year.





Raila rallied students to support the referendum aimed at expanding the executive saying he and President Uhuru Kenyatta are committed in ensuring that the plebiscite comes a reality this year.





He also warned the opponents of the referendum, led by Deputy President William Ruto, to simply get out of the way or else he will be sorry for opposing an idea whose time has come.





“This will be the year of change for this country.”





“You make a choice to be with us or not.”





“Nobody will stop the change is coming,” thundered Raila.



